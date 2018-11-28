I WAS honoured to have been invited to celebrate the valuable contributions made by two very different communities over the past couple of weeks.

The first was the annual Sport Caerphilly Sports Awards, organised by the council’s sport and leisure service, which recognises and celebrates the valuable contribution that volunteers make to grassroots and community sport across our area.

Volunteers and coaches play a vital role in community sport, and without the time, energy and commitment of these individuals, many clubs, competitions and coaching sessions simply wouldn’t run. This annual event allows us the opportunity to recognise and thank them for the contribution they make week in, week out in their communities.

We’re also playing our part, having invested over £87,500 in community sport and volunteering through Community Chest grants so far this year.

Last year, more than £117,000 was invested and we’re on track to achieve the same again this year.

A large proportion of this financial investment is put into upskilling our volunteers in the community.

The second was the annual Caerphilly Business Forum awards, which celebrated excellence in business across Caerphilly county borough.

Caerphilly county borough has a truly thriving business community, with thousands of businesses of all sizes, all working incredibly hard to prosper and grow.

This success is testament to the hard work and determination of entrepreneurs, business owners and their dedicated staff.

Our area is fast becoming a key destination of choice to do business, and we’re delighted that each and every business has chosen to call Caerphilly county borough their home.

It really was a pleasure to see first-hand just how thriving our area’s business community is.

On that note, I was also very pleased to hear that Welsh ICE in Caerphilly has been announced by Welsh Government as the location for one of four regional enterprise hubs, which will further encourage and support entrepreneurship across Wales.

This really is a huge vote of confidence in our area.

The future is looking very bright indeed for entrepreneurship across Caerphilly county borough.

It’s a great place to do business, and I look forward to seeing even more entrepreneurs benefitting from this enterprise hub in the near future.

Finally, the countdown to the festive season is upon us, and the busy pre-Christmas trading period is a crucial one for our town centre retailers and traders. I’d encourage everyone to show their support for our high streets and shop locally this Christmas.