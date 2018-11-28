A PRISONER who went on the run after escaping from jail because he feared being attacked by a fellow inmate again is back behind bars.

Dean Caple, aged 36, serving an indeterminate sentence for attempted robbery, absconded from Monmouthshire’s Prescoed open prison on Halloween night, Newport Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Clare Wilks said the defendant had been a serving prisoner since 2005.

She said he escaped from the Monmouthshire jail on October 31 and was found four days later at his mother’s house in Phillipstown in the Rhymney Valley.

Ms Wilks told Judge Richard Williams how Caple had 12 previous convictions for 27 offences.

The court heard he had visited his family while being at large.

Scott Bowen, mitigating, said his client had been serving at Parc Prison in Bridgend when he was assaulted by another unnamed convict.

His barrister said Caple was later transferred to Prescoed open jail but when the man who attacked him was also then sent there, he was afraid he would be set upon again.

Mr Bowen said: “He feared a further assault. That is why he walked out.”

The court was told that after he absconded, Caple telephoned the police to let them know he was at his mother’s house.

The defendant pleaded guilty to escaping from lawful custody.

Judge Williams told Caple: “There was no violence or damage caused during your escape.

“There is no suggestion you did anything else which was unlawful before you were arrested.”

He told the defendant an immediate custodial was inevitable.

Had he not pleaded guilty, Judge Williams said the sentence would have been nine months in prison.

But as he had admitted the offence at the first opportunity, he was given full credit and third reduction resulting in a custodial term of six months.

Caple must also pay a victim surcharge when he is eventually released.