A MURAL created as part of Art on the Hill is proudly on display.

The live mural painting was done by Billy Windsor, of Fugly Arts Society, and Anthony Smith, known as Consumersmith, as part of a huge art trail that took place over the weekend.

The completed piece of pop art, featuring the face of hip-hop artist Che Lingo, is now available to view outside El Siecos, in Newport.

The artwork also features a psychedelic female face.

Consumersmith explained: "The female face is something I have been painting from time to time, as I like the uncomfortable affect it has on your eyes.

"I painted a lot of them in the Middle East on a project and they seemed to go down well.

"People have generally responded well to the mural and my art in general, but it would be nice to engage the people of Newport with live painting.

"It's a shame Newport hasn't got a legal wall."

You can find Fugly Arts Society on Facebook at: @fuglyartssociety

You can find Consumersmith on Facebook at: @consumersmithart