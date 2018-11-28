A "LASER-like" approach to tackling poverty in Wales is needed following a United Nations report warning austerity on the part of the UK Government had caused "great misery", a Newport AM has said.

Earlier this month UN rapporteur Professor Philip Alston released a report warning the UK Government was "in a state of denial" over the impact of public spending cuts. He also particularly singled out Universal Credit for criticism, calling it "problematic”, “harsh”, “unnecessary” and “gratuitous”.

And, speaking in the Assembly yesterday, Tuesday, Newport East's John Griffiths raised concerns over the findings of the report, which he called "absolutely damning".

"The Tory UK Government's political choice of austerity is causing more and more misery and hardship for our communities - rising poverty, homelessness and rough sleeping, queues at food banks, mental and physical ill health," he said.

"All of this in the world's fifth-largest economy."

The Labour AM added: "We know that many of the levers to address this situation are in the control of the UK Government, but of course Welsh Government also has key responsibilities.

"Will Welsh Government now further consider how it can achieve a laser-like focus on tackling poverty, with specific targets, monitoring, and evaluation in place, and further consider the issues in the case for devolving the administration of welfare benefits, given the impact of the roll-out of Universal Credit in Wales?"

Welfare benefits are not currently devolved to Wales.

Replying to Mr Griffiths, leader of the house Julie James, standing in for Carwyn Jones during First Minister's Questions, said Welsh Government officials were "looking very carefully at the report in a lot of detail" with a view to incorporating its findings into future work.

"Professor Philip Alston's report echoes what we've been saying all along - overwhelming evidence from a range of respected organisations, including Parliamentary committees and the National Audit Office, as John Griffiths highlighted, that the UK is just hell-bent on delivering its damaging welfare and tax reform policies, which are entirely regressive, and which we regret," she said. "We have a number of measures that we can put in place, to try and ameliorate those, but, unfortunately, we don't have the levers at our disposal to completely take them away."

She added key to tackling poverty was creating well-paid jobs, as well as to ensure as much support as possible was available for disabled people, those with long-term health conditions and other issues which make it difficult to get into work.