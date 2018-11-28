A COMMUNITY group have raised thousands towards a Christmas lights switch on.

Free festive fun is taking place on Thursday and Friday, due to the hard work of the Lower Sirhowy Valley Community Partnership in Cwmfelinfach.

This small group meet every six weeks, aiming to improve the areas of: Wattsville, Brynawel, Cwmfelinfach, Ynysddu and Wyllie.

Group member, Sean Phillips explained: “For most of this year we have been fundraising towards getting Christmas street lights put up through our Ynysddu Ward.

“We succeed in reaching our £6,500 target via raffles, fun days, quizzes, and more. This is going to be an annual event and we plan to make it bigger and better each year."

Tomorrow, Wattsville will switch on the Christmas tree lights at 4.30pm. Guests are welcome to Woodland View Sheltered Housing to join the festivities, including carol singing, refreshments and the chance to meet Santa Claus.

On Friday, Cwmfelinfach will switch on the Christmas lights at the Christmas Market Bazaar, in Cwmfelinfach Community Centre, from 5pm. There will be a raffle, children's activities, and the chance to meet reindeers, Karamel and Nutmeg.