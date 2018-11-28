ARTIST Chris Langley popped into the Argus newsroom on Friday, November 27, to select his winner in the judges' favourite category of our Gwent's Prettiest Pet competition.

Mr Langley and Argus content editor Sarah Wigmore whittled the entries down to a shortlist of their favourites from a whopping 1,100 reader entries.

"It was a really tough to choose a winner – all our readers did really well," the judges said after they made their choice, which will for now remain a secret.

Later this week, a shortlist of entries for the public vote will appear on the Argus website.

The winners of both categories will be announced in mid-December.

Thank you to everyone across Gwent who took part and sent in photos of their pets for our consideration.