GALE force winds and heavy rain are set to batter the whole of Wales by Storm Diana.

The storm is expected to cause heavy rain and winds of up to 70mph to blast most of the UK throughout today and tomorrow.

The official warning says: "A very unsettled spell of weather is expected, with strong winds, combined with widespread and in places heavy rain.

"Winds are expected to increase from the far southwest early on Wednesday, spreading northeast, with areas adjacent to the Irish Sea most exposed to the south to south-easterly wind.

"Wind gusts of 60 mph are expected, with a few more exposed locations seeing 70 mph gusts. Winds will moderate across the south of the warning area by evening and then across remaining parts overnight."

Yesterday, motorists faced delays on the M4 motorway after the rain brought by Storm Diana caused flooding on an exit ramp.