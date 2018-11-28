THE end is nigh for the M4 relief road – or is it?

First minister Carwyn Jones – who has less than two weeks left in the job as you read this – has promised time and time again he will make the decision on the scheme before he packs up his office.

This has given us a definitive time frame on when the scheme will be decided – with Mr Jones due to step down on Tuesday, December 11.

So just how much has to happen between now and then is a little daunting.

While the report of the public inquiry into the scheme, which reportedly runs to 580 pages, is currently with the Welsh Government, as of the start of this week neither the first minister nor AMs had seen it.

AMs have been promised a vote on the scheme in the Assembly, which would presumably have to be held before the final decision is made. I’ve heard the vote is provisionally booked in for next Tuesday, but this is far from certain, with at least one of the opposition parties pushing for more time for the report to be considered.

And late last week Mr Jones conceded the decision might be made by his successor after all – throwing the future of the scheme into doubt yet again.

Meanwhile, opposition to the scheme is mounting, with a number of backbench Labour AMs openly speaking out against the plans, and even some whispers from the Conservative benches - where support for the black route has been most vocal - that maybe it's not the way forward after all.

This means it now seems more likely than not that, even if the Welsh Government did recommend the relief road should go ahead, it might not get past the Assembly.

It's notable that a motion to be presented by Plaid Cymru in the Senedd this afternoon calling for the decision to be left to the new first minister has not been met with a Welsh Government amendment.

Usually the Welsh Government will table an amendment to any motion presented by one of the opposition parties, generally along the lines of the direct opposite of what the motion proposes.

In this case it would have been expected for a Welsh Government motion to read along the lines of 'we'll make a decision at the right time'. The fact they haven't even done that speaks volumes.

An announcement by the Welsh Government that it's rolling back on promises of making the decision within the next couple of weeks could be imminent. Or maybe the black route is getting thrown out altogether.

A while back I would have said the black route was a done deal.

Now, with a decision on the scheme conceivably just days away, this is very far from certain.