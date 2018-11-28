A partnership between a council team and local school has been awarded funding to help stop loan sharks.

Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Rents Team and Idris Davies School, Rhymney have teamed up to develop proposals for a project which aims to raise awareness of loan sharks and illegal money lending. Together they plan to produce a film, as well as a series of events for parents and the local community.

They were awarded with £8,553 from Wales Illegal Money Lending Unit as part of the Stop Loan Sharks Awards 2018/19. The awards use money confiscated from loan sharks, via the Proceeds of Crime Act, to fund initiatives that help raise awareness of the problems of illegal lending and help create a climate where victims can come forward.

Cllr Lisa Phipps, the council’s Cabinet Member for Homes and Places, said “The role of the council’s Rents Team is much wider than simply collecting money; they also offer support and advice to tenants, helping them manage their finances more effectively. We know that illegal money lending is an issue in many of our local communities, with loan sharks targeting the most vulnerable. We are extremely pleased to have received a Loan Shark Award and look forward to working with staff and pupils at Idris Davies School in developing an awareness raising campaign.”

Richard Owen, Head at Idris Davies School, added “Idris Davies School is incredibly proud to be taking part in this project, along with partner organisations. We look forward to delivering this important project for the benefit of local communities.”

Anyone concerned about loan sharks can contact Wales Illegal Money Lending Unit on 0300 123 3311 or by emailing imlu@cardiff.gov.uk.