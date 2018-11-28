A FORMER community centre in Newport city centre could be converted into 19 flats under plans submitted to the council.

A planning application has been lodged proposing to convert the former Baneswell Community Centre and nursery into one and two-bedroom apartments.

Under the plans, the community centre will be converted into 11 flats while the nursery would house eight one-bedroom flats.

The plans also include closing a gap between the community centre and adjacent houses with a four-storey house of multiple occupation.

Meanwhile the courtyard on the site will be used as shared space for the development with a bin store and bike shelter.

The overall look and scale of the building will remain unchanged under the plans, the application says.

Last year the Victorian era building was sold for redevelopment for £100,000, with the owner saying they planned to convert it into flats.

In a consultation prior to the application being submitted, concerns were raised over the number of flats proposed and parking issues.

Cllr Kate Thomas (Stow Hill ward) also said there are already a high number of residents in houses of multiple occupation in the area.

"I would however welcome a speedy completion before it falls in to dilapidation and becomes a site of anti-social behaviour but feel that the number of units and the multi-occupancy block is too high," Cllr Thomas wrote.

Cllr Miqdad Al-Nuaimi, also representing Stow Hill, also raised concerns in the consultation over parking issues.

But in response to the concerns, the applicant pointed to a study showing there is capacity for multiple occupation housing in the area.

View the plans at newport.gov.uk, searching reference 18/1117.