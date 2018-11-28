AN ARCADE that has been revitalised by new businesses will launch a living advent calendar.

Newport Now's Business Improvement District (BID) have organised the calendar, with daily live entertainment throughout December, until Christmas Day.

The calendar launches on December 1, with Newport Arcade hosting a free festive day between 10.30am and 3.30pm.

This exciting event coincides with Small Business Saturday, which aims to promote and celebrate small, independent traders and businesses.

Charlotte Jones, who opened Hetty’s Baby Boutique in Newport Arcade in July, said: “This is about retaining footfall and getting people back in the Arcade.

“I think a lot of people don’t realise how much is actually in here, which is why we’re trying to encourage people back into this end of Newport."

The festive fun will include an array of local business stalls, offering personalised gifts, tasty treats and more.

Plus, traders in the Arcade will have offers, promotions and competitions.

Families are encouraged to join them on the day, which will have plenty to keep the little ones happy, including face-painting and glitter tattoos. There will be a free teddy bear hunt in the Arcade, with prizes including a build-your-own-bear, a chocolate unicorn and board games.

There will be a magical post box available, so children can send their letters directly to the North Pole, plus games and colouring. In addition, the day will feature a live performance by Justin Harrhy, from Rock House.

“The day will be a great opportunity to get unique gifts from independent traders, so if you’re out and about on the day, why not pop along?” added Ms Jones.

“Come along an support your independent local businesses.”

All are welcome to this free day of festive fun, with mince pies and hot drinks on offer throughout.

Newport Arcade can be accessed from High Street, or Cambrian Road (NP20 1GF).

