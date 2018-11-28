A KITTEN helped by Blue Cross after he was found injured and abandoned in Newport is set to be a high street star this Christmas when he features on a new clothing collection created by fashion retailer Oasis.

The special collection by the high street brand was inspired by cats and dogs who have been treated and helped to find a new home by the national pet charity, including Rupert.

Rupert, now aged two, features on a selection of knits, blouses and dresses in the range.

He was just three months old when he was found dumped with blood clots in his mouth and a broken jaw in a doorway in December 2016. Following treatment by vets, he was rehomed by Blue Cross’s rehoming centre on Willenhall Street in Newport.

Rupert’s new owner Irene Duncan, who lives in Newport, said she was over the moon to see him on the clothing range, which will be available to buy in Oasis stores and online from Tuesday November 27.

Irene said: “The designs are beautiful – I particularly love the sweatshirt. Rupert looks fab.

“It was love at first sight when I saw Rupert at Blue Cross. He has the loudest, happiest purr and is getting on so well with us here in his new home.”

Sally de la Bedoyere, Blue Cross Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted that Oasis chose our charity to benefit with this unique new range.

“Each of the pets featured in the collection were cared for by our dedicated rehoming and veterinary teams across the country.”

Briony Garbett, Customer Director at Oasis, said: “Knowing that our customers love a fun print and a characterful jumper we felt this was a perfect partnership. We are incredibly proud to be supporting such an amazing cause.”

Blue Cross also runs education workshops which promote responsible pet ownership and a pet bereavement support service which is available 365 days a year.

To find out more, visit bluecross.org.uk. To shop the full Blue Cross clothing collection, visit oasis-stores.com