PEOPLE aged 65 and over in Wales should now be able to get their flu jabs, after confirmation that deliveries of the vaccine for this age group have been completed in Wales.

Concerns had been raised - including by Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay in the Senedd last week - that people aged 65 and over were being told they would have to wait for their vaccinations, as supplies had not been delivered.

Three vaccines targeting different age groups - children, people aged 16-64 in 'at risk' groups, and those aged 65 and over - are available, with provision staggered through the autumn.

Public Health Wales is urging everyone aged 65 and over to have their free NHS flu now delivery is complete, and before flu begins to circulate.

"Anyone who has been asked to wait and return later for the most appropriate flu vaccine should get back in touch with their GP or community pharmacy and make sure they get their vaccine soon," said a Public Health Wales spokesman.

"Older people are more at risk of complications if they catch flu. Flu can be a serious illness, leading to complications like pneumonia, and every year people in Wales end up in hospital or intensive care units with flu."

Angharad Phillips of Age Cymru said the older we get, the less efficient our immune system becomes, "so we should take every precaution against a disease that can prove fatal to older people."

"We ask that people ‘spread the warmth’ to older people and not the flu. Get protected and protect others at the same time,” she said.

The vaccine designed to be most effective for those aged 65 - and particularly those aged 75 and over - is adjuvanted flu vaccine (aTIV).

Dr Sarah Aitken, director of public health at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said evidence shows there is good uptake if people requiring a flu vaccination are invited to one event, such as a special flu clinic, but the supply issue has affected this approach.

"My concern is that we are having to do it in a way we know is less effective." she told a meeting of board members of the health board.

"Having to do it in staggered amounts interferes with the normal way of doing it. We are clearly behind where we were last year because of the supply issue.

"But flu is not circulating yet, so there is still time, and we are still going flat out to get people protected."

She added that once taken, it takes three weeks for the vaccine to become fully effective.

For more information visit www.beatflu.org or www.curwchffliw.org