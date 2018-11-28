NEWPORT County AFC manager Michael Flynn believes the Wrexham spies who watched Tuesday night’s victory over Northampton Town will be worried by what they saw ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup showdown.

County put the boot into the Cobblers with a superb first-half showing as Josh Sheehan, Jamille Matt and Padraig Amond all found the net.

And they made sure that there was no way back into the game for the visitors with a controlled performance after the break to secure a convincing 3-1 win.

The three points lifted the Exiles to fourth in the League Two table and they will be full of confidence going into the second-round tie at The Racecourse Ground, which is being shown live on BT Sport (kick-off 8pm).

Wrexham representatives were at Rodney Parade to run the rule over Flynn’s men and he knows they will have been impressed by his side.

“I hope they did come [to watch us] because they’ll be a bit worried,” he said.

“That’s the focus now. We’ll rest up right and go and beat Wrexham on Saturday – that’s all my thoughts now.”

Wrexham will be seeking revenge for their defeat to a County side featuring Flynn and David Pipe in the 2013 National League play-off final.

But the Exiles, who beat Leeds United and took Tottenham Hotspur to a replay last season, are determined to secure a place in Monday’s third-round draw.

“The players don’t need any extra motivation,” said Flynn. “I’ve got a good group. I’ve said that all season, even after bad results.

“I get frustrated because I know the standards we set and the ability that the boys have got.

“We’ve got 35 points already and we’ve beaten some big teams.

“This win is a good way to start what is an important month for us.

“It’s all big games for us at the moment and we want every game to feel like a big game because we’re at the right end of the table.”

Wrexham have slipped to third in the National League after a run of three games without a win.

They lost their unbeaten home record as they went down to a 2-0 defeat to Justin Edinburgh’s Leyton Orient on Saturday before being held to a 0-0 draw at mid-table Barrow on Tuesday.

But manager Sam Ricketts, who has been vying with Flynn in the bookmakers’ odds to take over at Shrewsbury Town for the past fortnight, is not worried by his side’s form.

“I don't worry about runs when we are winning,” said Ricketts. “We have only lost one, it is nothing to worry about.

“We go through phases and this was a Tuesday night that we weren't at our best.

“The biggest compliment you can give the players is that we have still come out with a point.

“Saturday will be a really good home game,” he added. “I am sure we’ll be back to our best.”

County have so far sold around 400 tickets for the match ahead of Friday’s 3pm deadline for sales.

Tickets cost £15 for adults , £10 for under-21s and over-65s and £3 for under-18s and over-80s and are available online and at the Kingsway club shop in Newport city centre.

Visiting fans will not be able to pay on the gate on Saturday.