EMERGENCY services based in Wales have formed a group to deliver better services for those with dementia, their carers and their families.

Police, Fire and Rescue Services, Welsh Ambulance Services and Mountain Rescue are working together to improve the experience for people with dementia who may need to use e emergency services.

This will ensure that everyone in their service has training and understanding to support people with dementia.

Chair of the Blue Light Dementia Group from the Welsh Ambulance Services, Alison Johnstone, said: “We know that any emergency situation is stressful and this is especially true for people living with dementia.

"Dementia is the biggest health and social care challenge facing our society; we want to come together as a group to support the communities that we live and work in to become more dementia friendly.”

The group is part of wider work to make emergency services throughout the UK more dementia friendly, and will share its best practice and learn from other partners.

There are 45,000 people with dementia in Wales, according to Country Director of Alzheimer’s Society Cymru, Sue Phelps.

Chief Superintendent of Gwent Police, Marc Budden, said: "Gwent Police are delighted to be a part of this important initiative that recognises the impact on people living with dementia and how they can be affected when dealing with emergency services.

"Coming into contact with any emergency service can be a frightening situation for most and, for those suffering with dementia, it can be especially daunting.

"By working with our partners to ensure the correct training is in place for all blue light services, we can lessen the impact that this has for dementia sufferers, which helps to ensure we are going some way in protecting and caring for some of the most vulnerable in our communities.”