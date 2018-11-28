A LEADING actress, who starred in the TV series Skins, has narrated a new film to warn of the "dangers" that the proposed new M4 relief road would pose.

Newport-born actress Aimee-Ffion Edwards has taken time out from filming to pledge her support for the #SaveTheGwentLevels campaign by recording the world-famous poem - Leisure - by W.H Davies.

After hearing about the campaign - which aims to stop the proposed M4 relief road being built through the Gwent Levels - from Gwent Wildlife Trust (GWT), the actress recorded the poem at Monmouth-based Rockfield Studios, warning that the proposal “will cut through the heart of this historic landscape.”

Ms Edwards said: "W.H Davies’ words are so apt at this time. Coming from Pill, Newport, I’m sure he would have spent time enjoying the very landscape that is under threat and this would have inspired his poetry. The Gwent Levels is such a special and enchanting place, full of wildlife, history and culture. Building a new M4 motorway through it will not solve anything. It would simply destroy something we should all be proud of and cherish, not just for its wildlife but for the people and the city of Newport and the rest of Wales.

"I urge people to join the fight to save the Gwent Levels while they still have the chance and hope that decision-makers honour their commitment to protect Wales’ natural environment for future generations.”

The three-minute film included footage of the vast and varied rare wildlife found on the proposed route of the road, such otters, water voles and cranes. It also included the poet's famous verse: “What is this life if, full of care, we have no time to stand and stare.”

And chief executive of GWT Ian Rappel added: "This film has been made to encourage deep and serious consideration, from the heart, about what the scheme will do to people who live near or visit this stunning and increasingly fragile area.

“We want people to be able to visit and enjoy the Gwent Levels now and for future generations. For this to happen everyone must take action by telling Carwyn Jones, The Welsh Government and Assembly Members to scrap plans for a new M4 through the Gwent Levels.”

The GWT fought the plans for a relief road during the 18-month public inquiry, arguing The Gwent Levels are home to rare wildlife including otters and the critically endangered water voles.

And this week, outgoing First Minister Carwyn Jones suggested he may not make a decision on the M4 relief road before he leaves office in two weeks' time.

The report of an independent inquiry into the scheme, which runs to 580 pages, has been received by the Welsh Government and is currently being considered by officials.

You can watch the film here www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABwl5gApn4A&feature=youtu.be