THE mayor of Newport and the leader of Newport City Council were the among the proud guests at John Frost School on Wednesday morning for the opening of the school's new state-of-the-art Frost block.

In front of a school hall packed with Year 7 and 8 pupils, council leader Debbie Wilcox said: "I'm delighted the council and the Welsh government has been able to provide these new facilities for you.

"I'm aware of the affect facilities can have on leaning, and I firmly believe education is the most important gift we can give you."

Cllr Malcolm Linton, the city mayor, said this was a "time to celebrate new opportunities for students".

"The new building and refurbishments will provide students with outstanding facilities on their path to excellence," he added.

The mayor said he was proud of the students who made the school "such a special place".

In a special assembly, guests were treated to impressive drama and musical performances from some of the school's pupils.

Elin Jones performed a clarinet solo and Lowri Marsden performed a monologue, before Euan Micellef entertained guests with a rendition of the Bastille song Things we Lost in the Fire.

The school's vocal group then performed an impressive version of the Bruno Mars song, Just the Way You Are.

The assembly also viewed a student-made film documenting the life of John Frost, for whom the school and the new block are named.

Frost was initially sentenced to death for his part in Newport's Chartist rising, but this sentence was later downgraded and Frost was exiled to Australia for several years.

He later moved to the United States, where he remained a passionate defender of the Chartists' democratic values. He was allowed to return back to Britain after he was pardoned.

Following the entertainment, chair of governors Sue O'Brian said: "I know this school will be the foundation of many successful tomorrows."

Headteacher Mark Tucker then led the guests to the new building, where Cllr Linton cut the ribbon officially marking the Frost block's opening, and Cllr Wilcox unveiled a plaque inside the foyer to commemorate this special day.