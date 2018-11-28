A MULTINATIONAL energy company has revealed it is closing its training facility in Tredegar.

Centrica British Gas engineers from all over the UK have been trained at the Tredegar Academy. It is also home to the British Gas staff who manage the Nest contract.

The lease for the site is due for renewal in October 2019 and the company has decided not to renew this lease. Whereas all future training requirements will be delivered from other learning hubs, including Cardiff, a new base is being sought for the 40 British Gas staff who manage the Nest contract.

A spokeswoman for Centrica British Gas said: “We have informed colleagues of our intention to vacate the British Gas Tredegar site during the second half of 2019.

"Changes to the way Centrica is providing and delivering training to its engineers means that we no longer require the site for this purpose.”

They are currently seeking a new office in the Heads of the Valleys for the team to relocate to.

Six colleagues who do not work on the Nest programme will not be moving to the new site, and will be reviewing their options, which could include being redeployed to another site.

Mohammad Asghar AM, who represents South Wales Central, raised his concerns to the news, saying: “I am concerned about this decision by Centrica British Gas to close their training facility in Tredegar.

“Whilst I appreciate training for engineers will be delivered by other sites, a new base is being sought for the 40 staff managing the Nest contract.

“I welcome their commitment to finding a new base in the Heads of the Valleys and call upon the Welsh Government to work closely with the Company to find a suitable site so that these valuable jobs are not lost from an area that desperately needs them.”