EDUCATION and training programmes for healthcare professionals in Wales - including doctors, nurses, midwives, paramedics, physiotherapists and radiographers - will be supported during 2019/20 with a £114 million investment from the Welsh Government.

The funding is £7m more than for the current financial year, and this will be the fifth consecutive year that financial backing has increased.

Health and social care services rely on more than 300 professions and job roles which combine to support patient care.

The funding will be used for education and training places to support a range of roles including:

• Medical doctors in Emergency medicine, trauma and orthopaedics and radiology;

• Nurses, midwives and health visitors;

• Paramedics, physiotherapists, radiographers, speech and language therapists and occupational health therapists;

• Physician Associates.

Money will also be invested to ensure the healthcare workforce of the future can deal with the challenges set out in A Healthier Wales, the Welsh Government’s 10-year plan for health and social care.

It will support advanced practice/extended skills programmes and healthcare support worker development, and areas where the health system is able to derive maximum benefit.

Since 2014 there has been a 68 per cent increase in nurse training places in Wales spread across all four fields of nursing. Health visitor training places have increased by 88 per cent, district nurse training places have more than tripled, and a 43 per cent increase in midwifery training places last year will be maintained.

Increases have also been made since 2014 in training places for occupational therapists (51 per cent), physiotherapists (53 per cent), radiographers (53 per cent), dental hygienists (80 per cent), and paramedics (139 per cent).

“The NHS has more people working in it than at any time in its history, all aimed at prevention and care for members of society across every community in Wales," said health secretary Vaughan Gething.

“This record level of funding will support the highest ever number of training opportunities in Wales for health professionals.

“The establishment of Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW) provides greater opportunities to consider both current and future workforce challenges, and how education and training can support the changes required to address these challenges. Working with key partners HEIW will provide leadership in this area.”