Broadcaster Sian Lloyd went in to bat for St David’s Hospice Care when she helped launch the charity’s first Ladies Day.

The BBC journalist, presenter and broadcaster was at Sophia Gardens to get the ball rolling for the Newport-based charity.

The Ladies Day, which is hoping to attract businesswomen from across Gwent and south east Wales, is being held in aid of St David’s Hospice Care. It is being staged at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Mum of one Sian, from Wrexham who now lives in the Vale of Glamorgan, will ‘umpire’ the inaugural Ladies Day which organisers are hopeful will become a successful annual fund raising event for the charity.

Sian, who is also an experienced awards host, conference chair and speaker working across the UK and abroad, works in areas such business, tourism, health, housing and education.

Welsh speaker Sian, who trained as a solicitor before switching to news securing her first position with the BBC in north Wales, is a patron of St David’s Hospice Care and supports many charities including Women in Wales, Cancer Research Wales, The Prince's Trust and Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

Franca Nigro, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “We’re thrilled to have been able to get Sian to host our inaugural ladies day. She is such an incredibly inspirational woman of Wales.

"It’s going to be a wonderful afternoon at Sophia Gardens compered by Sian with X factor’s James Williams performing; Dilys Price, OBE, the world’s oldest skydiver, speaker of the year Jane Manuel and Charlotte Leyshon, director of Lux Family Law who will talk about female entrepreneurs and motherhood."

Beauty and laser practitioners Daniela and India Evans, of Beauty Advance Skin and Laser Clinic, Cardiff and Glenside Commercials, which has a base in Newport, are the inaugural sponsors of the event.

Denise Lovering, commercial director from Glenside Commercials, is also chairman of Caerphilly Business Forum.

Charlotte Leyshan, from Lux Family Law, will also deliver a short talk at the event.

The Ladies Day will see guests enjoy a glass of fizz on arrival and three-course lunch. Drinks reception from noon with proceedings getting under way from 1pm and running through to approximately 4.30pm.

Book online by visiting www.stdavidshospicecare.org or by calling 01633 851051 to request to book over the phone.