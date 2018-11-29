RATHER than sit down and learn individual subjects, the children at Langstone Primary School are offered the chance to develop their own curriculum.

Together with their teachers, students develop a theme each term and incorporate key subjects like English and maths, as well as other subjects, into a term-long projects which makes learning more fun, fulfilling, and engaging.

Headteacher Beverley Cole explained why this approach to education was having such positive results in the classroom.

“We’re trying to develop the children’s skills – in what are traditionally seen as the key subjects – in a way they can use them in other subjects,” she said.

“We teach them, and then they apply [what they’ve learned] in a meaningful context.

“There are no skills in isolation.”

The school aims to develop children who can fulfil four criteria: that they are ambitious and capable learners, ethical and informed citizens, healthy and confident individuals, and enterprising and creative contributors.

In Ms Galloway’s Year 1 and 2 class, the students were busy preparing for their visit to the St Fagans Museum of Welsh Life by taking part in some Victorian-era washing in the style of Beti Bwt, a popular re-enactor at the museum.

Ms Galloway explained that the class project, part of its Dim Ond un Cymru (Only One Wales) curriculum, linked in heavily with authentic learning.

“The children wanted to know what Welsh life was like a long time ago,” she said.

“We’ve been preparing for the trip to St Fagans by looking at the Victorian days, and the children are already immersed in their learning and know what to expect.”

That learning involved practical activities like learning how to use traditional clothes-washing equipment like the scrubbing board and soap, which the children did in costumes of the time. This has been supplemented with wider learning about the geography and history of Wales, as well as improving the children’s Welsh-language skills.

The reaction to the project has been very positive, Ms Galloway said.

“Because the learning stems from the children and their enthusiasm, they are much more driven,” she said.

In the school’s Brynbach Nursery, the children do not follow a project-based curriculum each team, but are currently learning all about winter, and are using theme to explore wider skills.

This includes learning how to form letters by drawing them in shaving foam ‘snow’, building igloos and snowmen out of sugar cubes and magic sand, reading in a special winter shed, and learning about foods like porridge which can keep them warm as the weather turns colder.

The older students at the school are equally as absorbed in their learning.

The school’s Year 5 and 6 class put forward the theme of legends for this half-term, and the teachers suggested focusing their project on the Medieval period and the legend of King Arthur.

The children were busy preparing for a Medieval banquet, which was due to take place today (Thursday, November 29).

A small group of children were preparing some gingerbread, and other snacks included beans on toast – a modern take on a Norman meal of beans with stale bread as a plate.

Teacher Judith Russell, who is also the school’s deputy headteacher, said: “When we suggested the theme of King Arthur, the children first had to find a Welsh link.

“The children wanted to do role-playing, so they had to write a script and then develop a puppet show using an app.”

Such activities bring together a range of important skills and school subjects.

The children were tasked with coming up with plans for the term which will fulfil the four main objectives of the school’s vision.

Today’s Medieval celebration will include the banquet as well as dancing, sword- and shield-making, and the construction of a castle in the style of King Arthur’s Camelot.

Ms Cole said that although the project was focused on how the children themselves wanted to learn, it “still focuses on achieving high standards”.

“The school, historically, has very high standards and we want to make sure the children make progress over time,” she added.

As one of the Welsh government’s pioneer learning schools, Ms Cole and her staff are able to share their modern approach to teaching with other schools in the Gwent area and beyond.

“We’ve worked at the regional and national level to prepare other schools for the curriculum changes,” Ms Cole said.

“I’ve also done a lot of work writing and trialling the new professional standards for teachers, which became statutory in September 2018.

“Now we’re working with other schools in and beyond our school cluster to give staff a better understanding of what those standards mean in practice.”

Langstone Primary has also been offering workshops for teachers and headteachers from other schools, and has been working with Cardiff Metropolitan University to prepare students on the teacher-training programme for the new curriculum.

So what makes Langstone Primary School such an enriching environment for children?

“We are always evolving, always exciting and always enthusiastic,” Ms Cole said.

“We’ve got the learners at heart but we arwe mindful that we are still a school.

“Our vision is that we are a centre of excellence.”