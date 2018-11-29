A WINTER festival is nearly here, featuring a special guest.

Wye Valley Winter Festival is a free event at Chepstow Racecourse, on Sunday, December 2, from 10am to 6pm.

The day will feature more than 60 stalls, offering food, gifts, crafts, drinks and more. There will also be live music, including: Rock Choir, The Chepstow Singers and the Tenovus Choir.

For children there's plenty on offer, with Santa at his grotto, a disco, games, competitions, balloon-making, face painting, and fair rides.

There will also be chef demonstrations, at Chef's Theatre - hosted by Penny Lewis, of the Culinary Cottage Cookery School - including one by former Great British Bake Off contestant, Jon Jenkins, who won over Newportonians with his personality (and fabulous collection of Hawaiian shirts).

Mr Jenkins’ chef demonstration will be at 2.30pm, following a demonstration by forager Henry Ashby at 1pm, and one by Ms Lewis at 11.30am.

Find out more at: www.wyevalleyfoodfestival.com

Alternatively, find Wye Valley Winter Festival on Facebook or Twitter: @WVFoodFestival

Check out our feature on Jon Jenkins here.