A GRANDFATHER’S dream of spending one last Christmas with his family came true a month early after hospital staff brought the festive season to his deathbed - the day before he lost his fight with cancer.

Leslie Wheeler, of Ty Cae Nant in Cwmbran was looking forward to spending Christmas with his four grandchildren Hope and Jakob , both 15, Tommy, 13, and Bobbie-Anne, 5.

Despite having spent the last month in hospital fighting terminal oesophageal cancer, the 63-year-old former security guard was busy making plans for the big day.

But on Thursday, November 15, his condition worsened, and the family knew his last wish was fading from reality.

“He kept saying that he wanted to be here for Christmas,” said daughter-in-law Kirsty McCarthy.

“As a family we hadn’t seen him for a few years, and he was really looking forward to spending the holidays with us all.

“Despite his illness he was always so positive, making plans and arranging things for the future.

“Up until the 15th, we thought he would make it to Christmas.

“But he just went downhill fast, and everything changed overnight.”

The next day, determined to make her father-in-law’s last wish come true, Ms McCarthy asked nurses at the Royal Gwent if they were allowed to bring decorations into the hospital room.

But the hospital staff’s response took the family’s breath away.

“Within hours they had raided the whole hospital, and brought in Christmas trees, decorations, food, drink and even presents for the grandkids. One of the nurses knits handwarmers, and she gave him some to give to the children.

“They got a CD player and played music by Elvis, his hero.

“It was great, his eyes lit up when he saw it all. He woke up and it brought all his energy back for a short time. You could see that he was just enjoying it.”

Ms McCarthy’s mum, Diane Strong, picked up Leslie’s grandchildren early from school, and took them all to get presents and cards before they arrived at hospital.

All four children made it to have one last Christmas with their grandfather.

“I’m tearing up just thinking about it now,” said Leslie’s son, Colin McCarthy.

“It was the one thing he wanted. He was always planning for it, even though he knew he didn’t have much time left.

“Christmas was his absolute favourite time of year.

“My father was a very caring, loving man. He always got on with everyone he met.

“By that point he had been in and out of hospital for a long time, staying a month before he died. So they all knew and loved him there. That’s the kind of person he was.

“When they did that for him the day before he died, it was just absolutely amazing.

“He got to have a last little Christmas with his grandchildren.

“There’s lots of negative press about the NHS, especially at this time of year. But there are so many staff who go above and beyond every day, and that’s what happened with my father. I can never thank them enough.”

Leslie Wheeler died on November 17, surrounded by his family. His funeral will be held at 2pm on Monday, December 3 at St Michael’s Church, Llantarnum, followed by a burial at Llwyncelyn Cemetery, Cwmbran.

Flowers or donations to Cancer Research Wales will be accepted.

It has been requested that everyone attending wear red and black clothing, as per Leslie’s wishes.