A CITY bank has announced they will close their premises soon.

A branch of Barclays Bank, on Chepstow Road in Maindee, will be shutting early in the new year.

Barclays Community Banking Director for the area, Adrian Davies, explained: “The way customers undertake their banking is changing, as people increasingly use online, telephone and mobile devices.

“At Barclays Maindee branch, customer usage has continued to decline, with a 31 percent decrease in the last 24 months, which is why we have taken the difficult decision to close it.

“We hope the availability of our other branches at Barclays Commercial Street, Newport and Cwmbran - and access to banking services at the local Post Office currently located at 102 Chepstow Road - along with our range of digital channels will help to ease the transition for our customers.”

The company have given reassurance that all customers will receive an explanatory letter, posters will be displayed at the branch, and staff will be on hand to assist customers with any concerns.

They will also be engaging with businesses and the community to discuss alternative ways customers can undertake their banking locally, before the branch closes on February 1.

The branch also plans to host sessions, individually or in a group, for customers wishing to learn more about digital banking.