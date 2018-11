Update 8.21am: The eastbound side of the Severn Bridge has now been closed because of the high winds.

---

GALE force winds are expected to continue today and cause significant disruption.

The Met Office said that gusts, which will be travelling up to 70mph, will be "very strong and disruptive".

A yellow warning has been put in place from 3am to 3pm.

Storm Diana also caused flooding across Gwent this week.