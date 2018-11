THREE men have been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault on a woman in Abertridwr, Caerphilly.

The assault took place at an address in the Abertridwr area on the evening of Saturday, November 24.

The victim, a 32-year-old woman, is being supported by specialist officers at this time, as enquiries continue.

A 32-year-old from the Abertridwr area and two 28-year-olds from the Cardiff area are currently in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.