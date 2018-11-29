A DRIVER has been taken to hospital following a crash on the M4 this morning.

A lorry and a car collided on the M4 eastbound between J28 A48 Forge Road (Tredegar Park) and J27 B4591 (Highcross).

The driver of the car was taken University Hospital Wales in Cardiff for further treatment.

The crash resulted in two lanes being blocked, which caused severe delays between junctions 28 and 27.

The lanes have since been cleared and congestion has eased.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "At approximately 8.45am this morning, we were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a lorry and car on the M4 eastbound between junctions 28 and 27.

"A black BMW car had collided with a white truck, blocking two lanes of the motorway.

"The female driver of the BMW suffered minor injuries and was taken to University Hospital Wales in Cardiff by ambulance for further treatment."