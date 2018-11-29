AN ACCIDENT on the motorway is causing severe congestion.

The accident happened on M4 Eastbound from J28 A48 Forge Road (Tredegar Park) to J27 B4591 (Highcross).

Lane three is now blocked.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "At approximately 8.45am this morning, we were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a lorry and car on the M4 eastbound between junctions 28 and 27.

"A black BMW car had collided with a white truck, blocking two lanes of the motorway.

"The female driver of the BMW suffered minor injuries and was taken to University Hospital Wales in Cardiff by ambulance for further treatment."