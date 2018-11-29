A CHARITY is hosting its first outdoor event to raise money for a new horse sanctuary.

Manes and Tails is an amalgamation of the Society for the Welfare of Horses & Ponies (SWHP) and Redwings Horse Sanctuary.

Funds raised from the event will go towards opening the MacGregor Centre, in Chepstow, in honor of SWHP’s former chairwoman, Jenny MacGregor, who sadly died from cancer.

This Christmas fair will be at Caerleon Village Hall, 10am to 3pm, on Saturday, December 1, with 50p entry.

Stalls include: bric-a-brac, antiques, gifts, books, decorations, and more. There will also be a raffle, with the chance to win some great prizes.

Plus, the day will feature mediumship, Reiki therapy, and spiritual and crystal therapy, with refreshments on offer throughout the day.

If you need more information, phone 07855525611 or 07880688707.