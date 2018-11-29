A NEW Public Spaces Protection Order for Dog Controls will be introduced in Torfaen from Friday, December 1.

The order will apply for three years, from 2018 to 2021, and will include three types of restrictions for which people can issued with on the spot £100 fixed penalty notices.

The first restriction refers to dog fouling. If a dog owner fails to pick up after their dog at any time on land which the public have access to across the county borough, they will be guilty of an offence.

It will also be an offence to walk dogs in any of the 'dog exclusion zones' across the county borough. Compared to the previous Public Spaces Protection Order for Dog Control, the number of dog exclusion areas has been reduced from 250 to 140.

Dogs will continue to be excluded from school grounds, children’s play areas and marked sports pitches.

For the first time, dogs will also be excluded from the grounds of Pontypool College.

There is also a lapwing breeding area at Garn Lakes that is a dog exclusion area but this is a fenced off area and has been in place for a few years.

Torfaen has now adopted specified dogs on leads areas, which make it an offence to let a dog off the lead in specified areas.

The specified areas are Garn Lakes Nature Reserve in Blaenavon, where dogs must be kept on a lead at all times whilst walking around the main lakes, Cwmbran Boating Lake, where dogs must be kept on a lead at all times whilst walking around the lake, around the café area and the children’s play area, and at all four of the council’s cemeteries, Blaenavon, Panteg, Cwmbran Cemetery off Llantarnam Road & Llwyncelyn Cemetery. Dogs must be kept on a lead while inside the cemetery boundaries.

New signage is being installed and maps showing the restricted areas covered by the new order can be accessed here.

Dog exclusion areas are highlighted in red and dogs on leads areas in green.

Councillor Fiona Cross, executive member for Neighbourhood Services, said: “After a detailed consultation where everyone has had the chance to have their say on this issue, we believe these measures strike the right balance between protecting the interests of dog walkers and other users of our parks and open spaces.

“I would urge dog walkers in particular to be aware of the areas where they walk their dogs, look out for the signs and if they’re unsure to use our website to check the exact details.”