FULL details of Newport’s German-style Christmas Market have been revealed today.

The market, which runs for 20 days from next Tuesday (December 4) until December 23, is a first for Newport.

Up to 25 stalls will be based in Commercial Street from Westgate Square to its junction with Hill Street.

The event is organised by Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) and delivered by International Street Markets, which runs more than 40 similar events across the UK and Europe.

The market will feature a variety of stalls selling Christmas gifts, goodies, food and drink. Traders come from across the UK, but there are also a number of Newport-based stall holders.

A free stall has been provided for charity, and this will be run by the NSPCC.

There will be a German bar based in Westgate Square. Products available on other stalls include German sausages, crafts, crepes, tweeds, paella, hats and gloves.

The market will be open from 9am-5.30pm every day, except for Thursdays when it will match the late-night opening of city centre shops.

The German bar will be open 9am-8.30pm Tuesday to Sunday each week.

Newport Now BID manager Kevin Ward said: “We’re really excited to be bringing this market to the heart of the city centre for the first time.

“A 20-day event in the crucial few weeks before Christmas will increase footfall and trade for everyone in the city centre.

“Our aim is for this to become an annual event.”

Newport Now BID also have a living advent calendar, featuring daily events, planned for December.

