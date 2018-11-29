A MAN with a history of violence was jailed for four years after biting his victim’s ear off in a fight outside a pub.

Andrew McNamee, aged 34, disfigured father-of-two Paul Jenkins after the pair had been drinking at Breeze on Newport’s Cambrian Road, prosecutor James Evans said.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant, of Lliswerry Park Drive, Newport, used “excessive self-defence” after being first attacked by his victim on September 3, 2017 who had waited for him outside.

McNamee was found guilty by a jury after a trial of causing Mr Jenkins unlawful wounding but cleared of the more serious charge of unlawful wounding with intent.

Mr James read out the complainant’s victim impact statement which said: “This was a traumatic experience and I am very self-conscious about my physical appearance.

“It has been very difficult to process what has happened to me and how I came to have such a horrific injury.”

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke heard how both defendants had no memory of their fight which happened in the early hours of the morning as revellers were leaving the bar and was captured by CCTV cameras.

Mr James told the court how McNamee had 20 convictions for 38 offences including four for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Harry Baker, mitigating for his client, said: “The defendant was attacked. The victim has not been prosecuted for his part.”

Judge Lloyd-Clarke said: “In the early hours of September 3, 2017, you can be seen leaving the premises and he tried to assault you.

“A number of people intervened and prevented him from assaulting you.”

She said that after the two had been in a “fairly minor scuffle”, McNamee attacked him.

The judge added: “You bit almost all of his ear off – it was totally unnecessary.

“You were no longer in any danger as you had hold of him.

“This has had a very profound effect upon him, his wife and his young children.”

The court heard Mr Jenkins underwent an unsuccessful 10-hour operation to save his left ear and had suffered loss of earnings of £4,000 as a result of being away from his job through his injury.

As well as jailing McNamee, the judge said he will have to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from prison.

Outside the court, Detective Constable Ashley Morgan, of Gwent Police, said: “This was a very serious assault where the victim was left with permanent, life changing injuries.

“Newport city centre is very well covered by high quality CCTV and it was the evidence captured by these devices that played a huge role in securing the conviction against McNamee.”