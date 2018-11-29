ON what was one of the coldest nights of the year, a former leader of Newport City Council swapped his warm bed for a cardboard box to sleep on the streets.

Conservative Councillor Matthew Evans spent one night sleeping on a street outside Cardiff City Stadium a few days ago.

The councillor previously revealed his intention to complete the challenge to raise awareness and money to tackle homelessness.

He said: "We need to tackle the complex issue of homelessness.

"I decided I would do my bit by raising money for the fantastic Llamau Charity, they do a lot of good work."

Cllr Evans, who has also served as mayor of Newport, was accompanied by his wife, Tina, and staff from Faithful + Gould.

Each of the 10-member group were provided with a cardboard box. They used these to build a shelter, in a bid to shield themselves from the bitter wind.

"We did manage to make a shelter," he said.

"We had to huddle together. It was very difficult in places because we were out there in freezing conditions. None of us could have been prepared for that evening - and it certainly is something I will not forget any time soon.

"I'm just grateful it was only for one night. Tragically there are many people out there who have to do this every night. That should not be the case."

He added: "I think I managed to have three hours sleep and we were woken up at 6am.

"By the morning the cardboard had started to break apart."

And so far, the group has managed to raise a staggering £2,381 for charity.

"Yes, it was difficult in places but what is important is that we raised money," he said.

"Charities - like Llamau Charity - are doing fantastic work but they need as much help and support as they can get."

An online promise auction will also be taking place to raise money for the charity. One of the prizes will be for someone to become a trainee reporter for the day at The South Wales Argus.

If you would like to make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/faithfulgouldcardiff1