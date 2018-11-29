A BURGER van with a difference is officially open for business and doing well.

Burgers ‘n’ Bunz launched in Newport Retail Park on November 17, offering up some gourmet grub, including a New Yorker burger, served on a brioche bun.

It is co-owned by Simon Evans and Darren Morgan, who also own the Four Seasons Burger Van outside B&Q in Cwmbran Retail Park.

Mr Evans said: “It’s always risky opening a new business, but we did okay over the weekend.

“Today we did a lot better than we expected, with a lot of the builders and people shopping

“We were told the burger van had to be in keeping with the retail park, which is why it looks pretty sophisticated.

“It’s not your typical burger van; we have premium and gourmet burgers selling like hot cakes.

“We wanted to something different, which caters for everyone, and our long term goal is to upgrade our Cwmbran base as well.”

Burgers ‘n’ Bunz is a static van, in Newport Retail Park, which will be open seven days a week.

On weekdays, it will be open from 8.30am to 10pm; Saturdays it will be open from 9am to 6pm, and on Sundays it will be open from 9am to 5pm.

It offers a range of food, with the owners planning to introduce some vegetarian options ‘sooner rather than later.’

Plus, from 8.30am each day, customers can make orders over the phone, ready for collection.

Tel: 07990 035390.

You can find Burgers ‘n’ Bunz on Facebook: @BurgersNBunz or to find out more about Four Seasons Burger Van, in Cwmbran, search Facebook for: @FourSeasonsCaterers