AN EXCITING arts and theatre project will bring beautiful landscapes to life this weekend.

Tin Shed Theatre Co, who recently earned praise with their performances of Moby Dick on Newport Transporter Bridge, have been hard at work preparing their next project.

As part of the Big Skies Community Arts project, the theatre company is hosting an unusual free festival at Newport Wetlands on Saturday, December 1.

Audiences are invited to join the fun, wandering around the Wetlands and experiencing it in a new way, with the option to follow a trail or make their own path.

Guests are welcome to wander and enjoy pop-up performances, interactive installation pieces, workshops and plenty of family fun, throughout the sight.

This follows research and exploration, by Tin Shed Theatre, of the area, focusing on the themes of winter bird migration, wildlife, and the natural phenomena of the murmurations (flocking).

Gavin Jones, from Royal Society for Protection of Bird (RSPB), said: “We’re looking at the history of the levels, man’s connection to the land, sustainability, and the multi-diversity within these natural preserves.

“We want to rekindle people with their rural selves and invite people to participate, witness and create beautiful things.”

Tin Shed Theatre are hosting this event between 2pm and and 4.30pm this Saturday. The performance celebrates the Big Skies Community Arts project, which will run for three years, migrating to other locations on the Gwent Levels over time.

Tickets are free and can be pre-booked online, or on the door. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and there is a car parking charge of £3.

If your school or group would like to get involved in Big Skies Community Arts Project then please get in touch with Gavin Jones on 01633 292981 or email Gavin.Jones@rspb.org.uk

To find out more about Tin Shed Theatre, visit www.tinshedtheatrecompany.com

Alternatively, find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TinShedTheatreCo