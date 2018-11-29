COUNCILLORS have agreed to introduce a new policy on assisted transport in Blaenau Gwent which will be based on individual needs.

Eligibility assessments for all users of assisted transport in the borough will be introduced following a decision by the council's executive at a meeting on Wednesday.

Currently transport is not based on assessed needs but "automatic entitlement" to those who access the council's Community Options.

The change in policy is aimed at creating a fairer system and will also bring savings for the council by reducing demand and the number of vehicles.

It will also see a charge introduced for those who use assisted transport but who do not qualify under assessed needs.

Cllr John Mason, executive member for social services, gave assurances that vulnerable people receiving assisted transport will continue to be protected.

He said: "The people that we refer to as users are among our most vulnerable in Blaenau Gwent.

"They are already experiencing poor health or may have disabilities and I know from the discussions we have had that this executive would want to make sure this policy will avoid at all costs anything which could make them more socially isolated."

Leader of the council, Cllr Nigel Daniels, echoed the comments, adding that the council will make sure the policy does not lead to a drop in attendance.

The move will bring the authority in line with Newport, Monmouthshire and Caerphilly councils which also assess needs for assisted transport.

Around 210 people can currently use assisted transport in Blaenau Gwent, with 167 of these currently being in receipt of either Disability Living Allowance or Personal Independence Payments.

The changes aim to encourage people to use their own transport where possible.

Damien McCann, who is the council's corporate director of social services, called the new policy a "pragmatic approach."

Mr McCann said that, following the decision by the executive, the council would carry out an assessment of the transport needs of those who use the service.

This will take around six months, meaning the move could bring the council savings in the latter half of next year, the meeting heard.

The move comes after the council's fleet of vehicles was reduced from 13 to 10, saving £80,000, in a service review.

But a council report said that even after the review, the costs of assisted transport remain high.