A WOMAN was punched on board a train to Caerphilly county borough, prompting a police appeal for witnesses.

Between 10.40pm and 11.45pm on November 9, the woman in her forties was hit after a group of men joined the Cardiff Central to Pengam service at either Caerphilly or Llanbradach station and began to fight amongst themselves.

The victim went to move to different seat, but became inadvertently embroiled in the fight and was struck, sustaining minor cuts and bruising to her head and face. Her glasses were also broken.

Five or six men were involved in the violence, all aged in their late twenties. One was of stocky build with short fair hair, clean shaven and approximately 5ft 6ins. He was wearing a blue and white chequered shirt with dark denim jeans.

Anyone who was on board the train and saw what happened is urged to get in touch with British Transport Police (BTP).

Likewise, if you recognise the above description, or know anyone involved in the violence, you are also asked to get in touch.

You can contact BTP by sending a text to: 61016 or by calling: 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 320 of 14/11/2018.

Alternatively, you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800 555 111.