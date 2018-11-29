CHARGES for residential parking permits will be introduced in Caerphilly county borough next year despite local objection.

Residents will have to pay £15 per year from April 2019, with a maximum of two permits per eligible property.

Businesses could also pay £75 per year for delivery vehicle parking permits but these would be subject to support from ward councillors.

The new order comes into effect when the local authority takes over civil parking enforcement powers from Gwent Police.

Currently there are 1,384 properties which have permits in the borough, with a further 277 eligible but not signed up.

Caerphilly council had planned to implement charges of £30 per year but cabinet members agreed to halve the charge when approving the plans on Wednesday.

The reduced income will pay towards the cost of running the permit scheme.

The original proposals had proved controversial since they were announced in August, with the council receiving 143 formal objections and two petitions signed by 345 people.

Some residents called for designated spaces to be marked outside properties to guarantee spaces, while others objected to the business permits and to any charge being brought in.

Marcus Lloyd, head of infrastructure, said 97 of the responses came from addresses which were ineligible for permits.

He added that it was unlikely that the council would receive many parking permit applications from businesses, and that applications for all permits would be monitored in the first year.

Deputy leader Sean Morgan said the council was listening to residents who said that £30 per year “was too high” but stressed that the amended charge would provide consistency.

Permit charges have been introduced in neighbouring authorities, ranging from a maximum £37.50 per year in Cardiff to £17 per year in Newport.

Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent have yet to implement residential permit schemes.