A HOUSING and care provider in South Wales has successfully secured £95 million of new funding.

Linc Cymru (Linc), and JCRA, the independent financial risk advisor, have said that this new and restructured funding will help deliver more than 1,600 new homes across South Wales over the next ten years.

Linc specialises in the affordable housing, social care and health sectors in Wales by providing homes, advice and services to existing and prospective tenants across the social, intermediate and market rent sectors.

Scott Sanders, CEO of Linc-Cymru Housing Association, said: “This significant funding boost will help us to provide more homes for those that need them most.

“Affordable housing plays an important role in providing a safe and secure environment for people to live, as well as helping people to improve their health and wellbeing.

The total funding package, advised and supported by JCRA, included securing a private placement of £75 million from two institutional investors, representing one of the largest placements by a Welsh housing association.

The private placement was structured with significant deferred issuance (two tranches, six and 13 months deferred), to reduce Linc’s short-term cost of funds. The placement also included three staggered maturities to help manage refinancing risk (2048, 2044, 2054) while extending the weighted average life of Linc’s debt portfolio to almost 20 years.

During the process, JCRA also introduced Handelsbanken to Linc, leading to a new £20 million facility, representing the bank’s first short-term, flexible funding arrangement to a housing association in South Wales.

Alex Morgan, Associate Director at JCRA, commented: “We are delighted to be involved with Linc and achieve £75 million of new long-term funding. The private placement attracted strong demand, ultimately leading to the introduction of a new investor to the Welsh social housing sector.”