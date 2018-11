A BODY has been discovered in Tutshill, near Chepstow.

The discovery was made by a contractor working in the woodland area, near Mopla Road, on Thursday November 22.

Gloucestershire Police say it was reported shortly after 3pm.

In a statement, the force said today: "A scene guard was in place until yesterday afternoon and the body has now been recovered. The death is being treated as unexplained at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 256 of November 22.