MORE questions have been asked over problems on rail lines in south Wales in the Assembly.

Transport for Wales, which is owned by the Welsh Government, took over management of the Wales and Borders rail franchise last month.

But since then numerous problems, including delays and cancellations have been reported, and the company has since apologised to customers, explaining that a large number of trains are out of action.

And late last week the company said disruption was likely to continue for another three weeks.

Economy secretary Ken Skates was quizzed over the issue in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Responding to Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth, who asked whether the Welsh Government had “taken its eye off the ball”, the Labour AM said the crux of the issue was the state of the trains inherited from the previous contract run by Arriva Trains Wales.

He added services had improved in recent days, saying it would return to normal “within a few weeks”.

“I think it should also be noted that the cause of this problem – and I do appreciate passengers' patience during this difficult time – is that we inherited a fleet of trains that have been very poorly maintained, which we did not have full and proper access to ahead of inheriting them, and that, along with Storm Callum, and taking over the franchise in the autumn period, presented huge challenges for Transport for Wales and the operator and the delivery partner,” he said.

He added: “I'm on record time and time again saying that that contract dating back to 2003 was not fit for purpose,” he said.

“And now we are seeing the consequences of it. But, equally, through the plans that are put in place, Transport for Wales, the operator and development partner, are addressing them at incredible speed, working 24/7 to make sure that as many trains get back on the rails as possible.”

Torfaen AM Lynne Neagle also asked if travellers in her constituency would see an improvement in services.

“There are major issues in terms of the frequency of trains calling, particularly in Pontypool, which causes major challenges for commuters who have to drive to Cwmbran to get a train from there,” she said. “That's despite the fact that the regular Cardiff to Manchester service passes Pontypool by and goes on to Abergavenny. Will you discuss this with Transport for Wales and see what urgent changes can be made to prioritise more stops to Pontypool?”

Mr Skates replied the number of services in Torfaen would increase to two per hour in 2022, and he would investigate whether improvements could be brought in before then.

Meanwhile, former Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has called an inquiry into the problems.

In a letter to chairman of the Welsh Assembly's Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee Russell George, the South Wales Central AM said: "It is vital that we understand what’s gone wrong in this situation, and whether this misery for thousands and thousands of commuters across the country could’ve been avoided."

He added: “It has clearly been a very difficult start for Transport for Wales and, while immediate improvements were always unlikely, the fact the day-to-day management of services is getting worse does not bode well for future promises.”