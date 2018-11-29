A MOTHER from Newport whose social media post claiming nursery staff had not changed her child’s nappy led to staff being abused online has stood by her claims.

Rebecca Greenfield had been sending her eight-month-old daughter to Rainbows Private Nursery, on Somerton Lane, Newport, but suspected that staff were not changing her nappy after coming home one day to find it sodden wet.

Speaking exclusively to the Argus she said: “She had been attending the nursery on Mondays and Fridays for three weeks. We hadn’t really had any problems.

“But I picked her up on Monday last week and her nappy was really full. I also noticed her wet wipes had not been opened. They had not used the ones that I provided as they were a new pack and had not been opened.

“I thought maybe they had used their own wipes, but my daughter has special wipes because she has sensitive skin.

“So on the Friday, I got a marker pen and marked the nappy. When I collected her, I took the nappy off and it was the same, marked nappy.

“I reported it to the nursery and asked them about it. They said that their staff had said her nappy had been changed twice that day.”

Miss Greenfield posted on Facebook about the incident, which Rainbows nursery are understood to have denied.

The post went viral, and staff at the nursery complained of receiving abuse as a result.

The nursery contacted Gwent Police who asked Miss Greenfield to take the post down because of some of the comments it received.

Miss Greenfield said: “The police said there was nothing wrong with the post, but the comments needed to be moderated.

“I decided to take down the post.”

A Gwent Police spokesman said: “At approximately 6.05pm on Monday, November 26, 2018, we received reports of harassment directed at staff at a nursery in Somerton Lane, Newport.

“Officers attended at an agreed time the following day in order to discuss the matter, which regarded a social media post which staff claimed has caused them alarm, harassment and distress.

“As part of the investigation, officers spoke with nursery staff and a woman identified as being behind the post in question.

“Part of the post had already been removed before police attendance, while the rest was taken down voluntarily following conversations with officers.

“No criminal action has been taken at this time. Social Services and the Healthcare Inspectorate have been informed.”

Rainbows Private Nursery declined to comment to the Argus.