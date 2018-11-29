A CONSULTATION has been launched into proposed new rules making school uniforms more affordable, available, gender-neutral and flexible in bad weather.

Under the new Welsh Government guidance school governing bodies would be required to consider ways of keeping down costs of school uniform through measures such as stipulating basic items and colours, but not styles, and whether school logos are necessary.

They will also be required to consider issues such as discrimination on grounds of race or religious belief, disability and sex and gender identity, including considering gender-neutral school uniform items.

Education secretary Kirsty Williams said: “Families face many different costs when it comes to school uniform and I want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to make uniform more affordable and more available.

“In the summer, I launched our PDG-Access scheme which is already helping parents with the cost of not just school uniform, but equipment, sports kits and kit for activities outside of school.

"By putting in place statutory guidance, my expectation is that governing bodies will have a much more consistent approach to issues such as cost and also show a much greater degree of flexibility when it comes to very hot or very cold weather.

“But this also goes much further than just practical considerations; this is about equality and pupils’ wellbeing. I don’t want our learners, for whatever reason, to feel uncomfortable about wearing their uniform. That’s why it’s so important that as many young people as possible take part in this consultation and tell us their views.”

Take part at: https://beta.gov.wales/guidance-school-governing-bodies-school-uniform-and-appearance-policies