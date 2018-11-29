BLAENAU Gwent Council have introduced a new rear-loading recycling vehicle into its fleet, in a bid to improve the authority's recycling rates.

Designed to access streets which require collections from the rear lane of a property, the vehicle is capable of holding cans, plastic, paper, cardboard, glass, food waste, small electrical items, textiles and batteries separately.

The current fleet of recycling lorries are able to collect materials for recycling from most households, however they are unable to access some of the narrower rear lanes in the borough.

The new vehicles are loaded from the rear, therefore are able to access narrow lanes while still collecting the same materials and maintaining material quality using a single pass vehicle.

The Welsh Government has provided funding for the vehicle, among the first of its type to be introduced into the country.

In October, it was revealed that Blaenau Gwent was the only local authority in Wales to fall short of the Welsh Government's statutory target of local authorities recycling 58 per cent of their household and non-household waste in 2017/18.

Councillor Garth Collier, deputy leader of Blaenau Gwent Council said: “I am very pleased to welcome the first new rear-loading recycling vehicle to our fleet, as we will now be in a position to access the narrower rear lanes.

“As our recycling targets from Welsh Government are set to increase next year we need to recycle as much as possible and our additional lorry will help us with this challenge.

“Our recycling performance has increased this year as we send less waste to landfill and I would like thank all our residents for their support and participation.”

Hannah Blythyn, the Environment Minister, said: “We’ve got a really strong record on household recycling in Wales – we’re first in the UK, second in Europe and third in world.

“I’m pleased to see Welsh Government funding used to improve recycling rates in Blaenau Gwent even further, helping us towards our ambition to become the top recycling nation in the world.”