A WOMAN who suffered a stroke and was on the floor waiting for an ambulance for 15-and-a-half hours was “let down,” an inquest heard.

Senior coroner Wendy James told an inquest yesterday at Newport Coroners’ Court into the death of Diane Greenslade that had emergency services reached her earlier the outcome “could have been different”.

The inquest heard that the 71-year-old suffered a stroke in the evening of January 5 at her ground floor flat in The Reddings, Chepstow.

Mrs Greenslade’s neighbour activated her flat alarm as she had concerns for her wellbeing.

At 10.36pm an operator from Careline – an alarm monitoring company - called Mrs Greenslade’s flat but only heard moans.

The operator proceeded to call two emergency contacts for Mrs Greenslade’s daughter Karen Jones, but neither were correct. Mrs Jones’ mobile number was then tried, but it had been left on charge downstairs in her house. It was also heard that Mrs Jones was in bed that evening after not feeling well.

Three minutes later, the Careline operator dialled 999 and requested an ambulance.

Mrs Greenslade had been given a green category - which is allocated to patients who are considered to not have serious or life-threatening conditions - but this was later upgraded to amber.

The following morning, Mrs Jones made unsuccessful attempts to contact her mother and rang her neighbour, who then informed her she had raised the alarm about her mother hours before.

At 11am, Mrs Jones and her husband went around to the flat and found the 71-year-old on the floor with chest of drawers on top.

Corner Ms James said that the daughter then made three calls to find out where the ambulance was.

She said: “A rapid response vehicle arrived at 2.05pm some 15-and-a-half-hours after the first call to the emergency services. The vehicle was manned by Simon Mullins and he said in his evidence that the vehicle was being used for amber and red calls. He was at Chepstow Ambulance Service which is approximately eight minutes away from Diane’s flat.

"It is difficult to comprehend why this resource was not allocated to this incident sooner.”

And at 2.38pm an ambulance arrived.

Mrs Greenslade soon suffered a cardiac arrest and later died at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

Ms James, the coroner, found that Mrs Greenslade and her family had been “let down”.

“I consider it is entirely reasonable to expect Careline operator to carry out a welfare check at least or check with the ambulance service to ensure they had gone to the home,” she said.

“The rapid resource unit in Chepstow was only minutes away. I am deeply troubled by the evidence that I have heard. [It] is unacceptable.

“Consideration should have been given to upgrade Diane’s case to amber following the failure to make contact with Diane or her family.

“If they had done so, the outcome for Diane may have been very difficult. Diane and her family have been let down.”

The court also heard from the Welsh Ambulance Service, which had put a report together following the incident, which found demand had been extremely high on January 5 and 6. The report found that resources were delayed by nearly 62 hours and 93 hours on January 6 - meaning each resource were delayed at the hospital by roughly 84 minutes.

And a manager from Careline added that all “policies and procedures had been followed”.

Verdict: died as a result of natural causes following a delay in medical intervention due to a 15-and-a-half-hour delay in the ambulance service responding to the emergency call.