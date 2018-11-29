A 'ROBIN Hood' tax should be introduced in the UK to provide funds for vital community services, says a Welsh Labour leadership candidate.

Mark Drakeford AM is backing the proposal, advocates of which believe it could deliver millions of pounds for cash-strapped Welsh councils.

A tax on business financial transactions, it has been claimed that it could raise £5 billion of additional revenue a year from a tiny tax of about 0.05 per cent on transactions carried out by financial institutions, not ordinary individuals.

Mr Drakeford is backing calls from the public services union UNISON and the Robin Hood Tax Campaign. UNISON claims:

● Four months of a Robin Hood Tax could reverse all cuts to total Welsh Government spending since austerity began;

● Two weeks of a Robin Hood Tax could prevent the need for further cuts to Welsh Government spending on public services over the next few years;

● Ten days of a Robin Hood Tax could return the services for each vulnerable older person in Wales to the level provided before austerity began;

● Six weeks of a Robin Hood Tax could replace all funding currently provided by the European Union for development in rural and deprived parts of Wales.

"I have always been a supporter of the Robin Hood Tax and I'm very happy to support UNISON’s drive encouraging politicians to sign up to the campaign," said Mr Drakeford.

"A Robin Hood Tax is so effective because it collects small amounts of money on millions of transactions, which all add up to a significant contribution overall from those who can best afford it, to be shared out to those who need help the most.”

Stephanie Thomas, UNISON Cymru Wales regional secretary said: “Public services such as libraries, youth services, parks and leisure services and environmental and food hygiene services have been damaged by UK Conservative government austerity and are in danger of withering away completely unless urgent investment is found.

“Time is running out to save services and protect our communities. A Robin Hood Tax would provide potentially huge sums for local authorities.

"This is sensible economics for our times and the tax is supported by the likes of Bill Gates and German Chancellor Angela Merkel."