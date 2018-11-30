A NURSE who has spent nearly half a century working in social care and is still at the cutting edge of developments in her field has taken silver in major national awards.

Mary Mowat, 65, took silver in the Outstanding Service Award category at the Wales Care Awards.

Mrs Mowat, originally from Cwmbran, began her nurse training at the age of 18 and has worked in hospitals and in community care since 1972.

The mother of four, who has also been involved in the voluntary sector, has managed homes in Newport and Pontypool, opened Claremont Court Care Home in Malpas, Newport, and is also the Responsible Individual at Ty Ceirios Nursing Home in Pontypool.

Mrs Mowat said: “What I love about my job is making positive interventions in other people’s lives, and getting a big smile from a resident makes everything worthwhile.

“Although the sector faces enormous financial challenges, we are still able to make a difference.”