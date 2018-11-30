Portstock, Newport's own family-friendly music festival, is all set to return next year at a new venue and with a line-up of some great acts.

Headliners include British hip hop/electronic dance group Stereo MC's and Dr Feelgood, one of the most popular and exciting live rhythm and blues acts in the world.

Portstock 2019, organised by St David's Hospice Care, will be held at Rodney Parade in the centre of Newport, on Saturday, June 22.

Other bands on the bill are Rusty Shackle, Tom Hingley and the Karpets, The Darling Buds, The Ska Monkeys and Joe Kelly & the Royal Pharmacy.

Kris Broome, of St David's Hospice Care, said: "Portstock, which was staged for the first time this year at Tredegar Park, is going to be even bigger and better next year with its move to iconic Rodney Parade.

"We're delighted to have secured Rodney Parade for Portstock 2019 and thrilled with the brilliant line up that we've managed to book. It's all set to be a fantastic day of family fun in the heart of Newport, at one of the city's most well-loved and historic locations."

Early-bird tickets for the day-long event go on sale this morning at www.portstock.co.uk. They are priced at £28 for adults; £10 for under 16s; free for under 2s; and a family ticket is £70. Later ticket prices are subject to change.

All profits raised from the event will go directly to Newport-based St David’s Hospice Care and the work it does throughout south east Wales.

Kris Broome said: "This, in itself, is a unique feature of this music festival and a great reason to support the event."