GWENT Police are appealing for information to find Levi Gulwell from the Newport area.

Officers would like to speak to the 37-year-old, following reports of assault, criminal damage and burglary, which allegedly took place on Sunday, 30th September 2018.

Officers believe he can help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information regarding Levi's whereabouts can contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 52 of 30/09/18. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.