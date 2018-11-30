A MAN has been charged following reports of a serious sexual assault.

The incident is believed to have taken place at an address in the Abertridwr area on the evening of Saturday, November 24.

Officers have confirmed that a man has been charged with rape.

The 32-year-old man, from the Abertridwr area, was due to appear at Newport Magistrates' Court today.

Two 28-year-old men from the Cardiff area, who were also arrested following the incident, have since been released pending further investigation.